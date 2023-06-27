NIT-Calicut sets a new benchmark in promoting innovations

June 27, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

With it securing the eighth place in innovation ranking, the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has set a new benchmark in promoting innovations among all technical and engineering institutions in the country.

The institute is the only NIT among the 31 NITs in the country to find a place in the list of top 10 institutions included in the innovation ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Education recently.

Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT-C, said that the institute had obtained 25 patents and five trademarks and copyright certifications for student and faculty innovations. In addition, during the 2022-23 period, NIT-C had filed 14 patent applications for student innovation projects.

Factors such as student and faculty innovations, entrepreneurship and start-up initiatives, patents, and collaborative activities mattered in the ranking process, he said.

Prof. Krishna pointed out that NIT-C had signed 32 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to promote collaborative activities with industries and higher learning institutions. The teamwork of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and incubators associated with the Institute Innovation Council, Patent Cell, Design Innovation Centre, and Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of NIT-C has contributed to its achievement.

NIT-C had selected 43 innovative projects mentored by faculty for funding and support in 2022-23.

The institute organised an expo of student innovations to showcase their products and prototypes. In the past academic year, student innovation schemes led to the establishment of three start-up initiatives, in addition to patents and publications. These start-ups utilise the facilities of the TBI on the campus to develop their products and prototypes.

The funding for innovation projects is provided with the support of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Department of Science and Technology, NIDHI-Promotion and Acceleration of Young and Aspiring technology entrepreneurs (NIDHI-PRAYAS), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The institute has also conducted 37 training programmes to enhance knowledge and develop skills in faculties, entrepreneurs, industrialists, and students, all aimed at promoting innovation.

According to faculty members of NIT-C, the institute has been initiating programmes focusing on innovation projects since 2015. They emphasised their continuous efforts to develop the mindset of students and faculty, improve infrastructure to support innovation, start-ups, patents, and introduce courses in entrepreneurship and innovation-related subjects.

