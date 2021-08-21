NIT Calicut scores record placements

Kozhikode

21 August 2021 02:16 IST

714 hirings done with average salary of ₹11 lakh per annum

In yet another year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Institute of Technology -Calicut (NITC) kept up its good show, receiving a record number of 714 placements with an average salary of ₹11 lakh per annum (LPA), compared to the 647 offers in the 2019-2020 recruitment drive.

The hirings for BTech programmes touched 87%, an increase from 80% the previous year. The highest offer received this year is ₹43.31 LPA offered by Microsoft, said V. Sajith, Head of Centre for Training and Placement, NITC.

He said that students of BTech in Computer Science and Engineering continued to be the most sought-after with 100% placement, receiving an average salary of ₹17 LPA. Students of Electronics and Communication Engineering also remain a favourite choice for recruiters with 98% placement and an average salary of ₹12 LPA. Nearly 91% of BTech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering students secured placement, with an average salary of ₹9.5 LPA, he said.

Despite uncertainties, students of BTech in Mechanical Engineering, Production Engineering and Chemical Engineering also secured a reasonable placement at around 80%, while the placement for Civil Engineering was around 70%, said Mr. Sajith.

Top recruiters

As a result of aggressive industry outreach, Dr. Sajith said that a total of 145 companies visited the campus. The top recruiters include Wipro (26), Deloitte (25), Cisco (22), Oracle (22), Amdocs (20), ICICI (18), Qualcomm (17), Tata group (15), Intel (15), Capgemini (11), L&T (10), Bosch (12) and many others. Compared to the previous years, more software and analytics-related firms have approached the institute for recruitment this time, he said.

Mr. Sajith said that postgraduate programmes also witnessed an improvement in placements from last year’s 186 to 199 this year. Of the PG programmes, MTech Computer Science received 100% placement. The highest salary received by an MTech Computer Science student is ₹28 LPA. Moreover, this year, both MBA and MCA students received reasonably good offers, he said.

Mr. Sajith said the consistent improvement in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking of the institute during the last two years was a key parameter in contributing to the steady growth in placements and internships.