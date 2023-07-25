NIT-Calicut revises academic programmes to implement NEP

July 25, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has taken a significant leap in the implementation of NEP 2020 (National Education Policy) by revising its academic programmes and curriculum.

At a news conference held on Tuesday, J. Sudhakumar, NIT-C Director-in-Charge and Dean (Faculty Welfare), along with N. Sandhyarani, Dean (Research and Consultancy), and Priya Chandran, Dean (Planning and Development), said that the institute had envisaged several programmes to emerge as a multidisciplinary education and research university by offering imaginative and flexible curricular structures.

The institute has completed the revision of syllabi for various undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes after a year-long review and revision by the institute’s curriculum revision committee in consultation with industries and recruiters and with the support of faculty, alumni, and students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative was introduced by a team led by Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT-C, who explained that the choice-based credit system provided excellent flexibility for students, allowing them to choose from a prescribed list comprising core, elective and skill-based courses.

The institute has also introduced a set of programmes in cutting-edge new technologies such as Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science in the revised curriculum to ensure multi-skilling and inter/cross-sectoral skilling. He added that all the revamped programmes and curriculum would come into effect from the upcoming academic year.

“We are focusing on student exchange programmes, and a collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad has already started. Nine final-year B.Tech. students from different departments will go to IIT-Hyderabad to pursue their final year,” said Dr. S.M. Sameer, Dean (Academic). The credits they acquire from there will be considered while awarding them B.Tech.

Industry collaboration is another focus area with the NEP. The institute is in the process of appointing professors of practice, visiting faculty from the industry, and is promoting internships in industry/govt/R&D labs/public sector in the revised curriculum, he added.

Besides, the institute is introducing multiple entry and exit options in different educational programmes and an integrated BSc-BEd programme from the 2023 academic year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT