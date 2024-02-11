NIT-Calicut repeats achievement in NBA accreditation

February 11, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

Five M. Tech Programmes offered by the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, (NIT-C) have been accorded the maximum accreditation status by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi. The M.Tech Programmes- Electronics Design & Technology, Power Systems, Thermal Sciences, Signal Processing, and Structural Engineering, received accreditation for six years, which is the maximum possible duration of accreditation by the NBA.

The accreditation is the result of a recent inspection of the NBA expert committee to the campus, which evaluated all aspects of the academic programmes. NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna said in a release on February 11 (Sunday) that the achievement will help students secure admissions in top universities of the world and employment in leading multi-national companies, as the evaluation aligns with the standards set by the Washington Accord, a global consortium comprising accreditation bodies from 22 countries.

