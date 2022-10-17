NIT Calicut organises awareness rally on road safety 

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
October 17, 2022 19:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As a precursor to the Tathva’22 festival, the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) in association with the Motor Vehicles Department conducted a road safety awareness programme with the tagline, “Gear up to be guarded”, on Kozhikode beach. Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors C.W. Rajeevan and K. Shukoor, who addressed the rally, pointed out the increasing number of road accidents in recent times and emphasised the necessity of maintaining proper driving etiquette. Tathva ’22 will be held at NIT-C from October 21 to 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
road accident
road safety

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app