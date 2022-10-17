NIT Calicut organises awareness rally on road safety 

As a precursor to the Tathva’22 festival, the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) in association with the Motor Vehicles Department conducted a road safety awareness programme with the tagline, “Gear up to be guarded”, on Kozhikode beach. Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors C.W. Rajeevan and K. Shukoor, who addressed the rally, pointed out the increasing number of road accidents in recent times and emphasised the necessity of maintaining proper driving etiquette. Tathva ’22 will be held at NIT-C from October 21 to 23.