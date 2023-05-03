NIT-Calicut launches M.Tech programmes in AI and EV

May 03, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will commence two new postgraduate programmes in Computer Science and Engineering with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics and Electric Vehicle Engineering from July.

The M.Tech programme in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics) is offered under the self-financing mode for candidates from multiple disciplines, with a view to address the ever-growing demand for AI and Data Analytics professionals in all walks of life across the globe.

The M. Tech. programme in Electric Vehicle Engineering is offered to working professionals sponsored from industries, organisations, Research and Development institutions and self-sponsored candidates.

Working professionals can take this M.Tech degree without affecting their job, as the theory classes are online in evenings and holidays. This programme is conducted with cooperation from industries such as Bosch, Tata Elxsi, and Mahindra Electric, a press release said.

In addition to the new programmes, there are a few self-sponsored and industry sponsored seats available for the existing PG programmes of the institute. Prospective candidates can apply for M.Tech/M.Plan programmes in the self-sponsored or industry sponsored category, while prospective candidates can apply for M.Sc/MBA programmes in the self-sponsored category. Working professionals from industries, organisations, research labs with minimum two years of experience are eligible to apply under industry-sponsored category.

Students admitted under self-sponsored, self-financing, and industry sponsored categories will not receive any financial aid or scholarship. Students in the self-sponsored or self-financing categories are eligible to appear for campus placement interview coordinated by the Centre for Career Development in the institute.

GATE score is not compulsory for admission to the new M. Tech programmes and for the self-sponsored seats of the existing PG programmes. The last date for receipt of online applications is May 19. For more details visit www.nitc.ac.in or contact Prof. A.V. Babu, Chairperson-PG Admissions, NIT-Calicut (Ph: 0495-2286119).