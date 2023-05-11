ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-Calicut invites applications for faculty positions

May 11, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has invited online applications from Indian nationals for faculty positions in various departments and schools of Architecture and Planning, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Biotechnology, Materials Science and Engineering, and Management Studies. 

A press release said that the NIT-C sought candidates with a good and consistent academic record, motivated for teaching, research, outreach, and committed to institutional development.

Reservations for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/EWS candidates will be applicable as per government norms. Interested candidates may submit the application form online by May 15, For more information, visit the ‘Recruitments’ link of NIT-C website: https://www.nitc.ac.in.

