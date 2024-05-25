GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIT-Calicut inks pact with CPWD to construct women’s hostel 

New hostel, designed to accommodate 760 students, is expected to redefine residential standards on the campus

Published - May 25, 2024 12:48 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of a state-of-the-art women’s hostel on its campus.

The new hostel, designed to accommodate 760 students in dual occupancy rooms, is expected to redefine residential standards on the campus. The estimated cost for the construction work is ₹ 71.85 crore, a press release said.

The NIT-C secured the loan from the Higher Education Financing Agency for the project with the support of the Ministry of Education. The proposed hostel stands as a testament to the institute’s dedication to fostering a conducive and enriching campus environment, said Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT-C.

S. Sreenesh superintending engineer, NIT-C, and P.K. Jose, executive engineer of CPWD, signed the MoU in the presence of Prof. Krishna, Prof. Priya Chandran, Dean (Planning & Development); Dr. Bimal P. and Dr. Anantha Singh T. S., Associate Deans (Planning & Development); M. Viswanath, Executive Engineer, and Vinod R, Assistant Engineer from CPWD.

