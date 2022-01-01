NIT-Calicut honours first batch of staff, students

Event held as part of institute’s diamond jubilee celebrations

As part of its diamond jubilee celebrations, the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) on Friday honoured the first batch of its faculty members, staff and students who joined the institute, formerly Regional Engineering College (REC), in 1961.

Seven faculty members, seven staff members and 11 students belonging to the first batch along with their families participated in the event held on the NIT-C campus. They also planted a sapling in ‘Smrithi Vanam’ in memory of all the departed members. About 120 students had joined the first batch of REC.

Inaugurating the function, NIT-C director Prasad Krishna outlined various development activities on the anvil with the active involvement of the alumni, including the setting up of a satellite campus in Kochi.

He stressed the need for chalking out an alumni engagement strategic plan and a 10-year vision document for NIT-C. The NIT-C needed to align its curriculum and infrastructure to the needs of the country and the global community, in line with the new National Education Policy, he said.

Dr. Bharathan, who was one of the first faculty members in the electrical and engineering department, said that he wished NIT-C would grow to greater heights while Sivaramakrishnan Nair of the first batch expressed gratitude on being honoured by the institute.

The first batch also instituted an ever-rolling trophy to be awarded to the best all-round performer among B.Tech students graduating from NIT-C.

Nithyanand Kamath, former secretary of NIT-C Alumni Association and vice president of Malabar Chamber of Commerce, spoke. An interaction between the first batch alumni and the students was also held.