NIT-Calicut earns top NBA accreditation status

December 13, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Five B.Tech. programmes accorded accreditation for six years

The Hindu Bureau

In a major achievement, five B.Tech. programmes offered by the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) have been accorded the highest accreditation status for six years by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi.

The accreditation is for programmes in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and computer science and engineering during the 2022-2028 period. 

Six years is the maximum possible duration of accreditation for any programme of study at an institute. The other category of accreditation is for three years. This was on the basis of an inspection by an expert committee comprising 11 senior professors of top institutes in the country in November.

The NIT-C is one of the few institutions in the country to achieve the feat in the Tier-I category of NITs and deemed universities, NIT-C Director Prof. Prasad Krishna said.

As India was a full signatory to the Washington Accord now, he said the achievement would help students secure admissions in top universities of the world for higher studies as well as employment in the US and Europe.

NITC Deputy Director Prof. P.S. Sathidevi, who is also the Chairperson, Centre for Quality Assurance and Enhancement, said concerted efforts were being taken to improve the academic quality of programmes offered by the institute. Regular academic audit was conducted to ensure that the highest levels of academic and research quality were maintained, she said.

NIT-C Dean (Academic) Prof. Sameer S.M. said the NBA had conducted evaluation of programmes offered by technical institutes on the basis of norms prescribed under the Washington Accord, a global consortium of accreditation bodies of 22 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India.

