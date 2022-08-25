NIT-Calicut diamond jubilee celebrations to conclude on Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Pavuluri Subba Rao, chairman and managing director of Ananth Technologies Ltd., will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Technology Calicut on Saturday.

The programme also coincides with the second day of the World NITCAA (NIT Calicut Alumni Association) meet. NIT-C Board of Governors Chairman Gajjala Yoganand and Director Prasad Krishna will attend the programme.