NIT-C to prepare masterplan for Kodenchery Family Health Centre

September 07, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Department of Architecture and Planning at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) will collaborate with the Koduvally block panchayat to prepare a master plan for upgrading the Family Health Centre (FHC) at Kodanchery grama panchayat in Kozhikode district.

As part of the key initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the NIT-C and Koduvally block panchayat here on Thursday.

The project aims to develop the existing FHC into a state-of-the-art health centre with future possibilities for inpatient facilities. The masterplan will accommodate all developmental prospects as demanded under the National Health Mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a great pride for Kerala that even FHCs are functioning as full-fledged hospitals,” said Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C.

The facilities in the existing FHC are highly insufficient to cater to the health requirements of over 40,000 people living in Kodenchery grama panchayat, said Roy Kunnappally, member of the block division. The health infrastructure faces an acute shortage of quality spaces to accommodate essential treatment facilities and lab equipment, he added.

The facilities are currently housed in buildings constructed nearly 50 years ago, facing constraints of inadequate space, lighting, and ventilation. The FHC also caters to the community from 16 scheduled tribe settlements and around 12 scheduled caste settlements in the panchayat.

At present, the FHC is functioning as an outpatient facility where nearly 500-800 patients visit every day for various health-related issues. The FHC at Kodenchery is the only healthcare facility available for the people living in the 15-km stretch.

According to block panchayat authorities, the nearest facility with inpatient admission is available only 30-40 km away at the Community Health Centre at Mukkom or other major hospitals in Kozhikode. The master plan will be prepared by a team led by Shyni Anilkumar and Sanil Kumar, Assistant Professors of the Planning and Architecture department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.