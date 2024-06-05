NIT-C to organise guidance programme for engineering aspirants

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will organise DISHA-2024 (Direction and Inspiration to Students for Holistic Advancement) - Path Ahead of Engineering Education, a guidance programme for engineering aspirants. The event will be organised in hybrid mode on June 13.

The initiative aims at guiding young students and their parents to choose the right stream for them. Experts from the NIT-C will speak on different engineering streams, their future prospects, and academic aspects. NIT-C Director Prof. Prasad Krishna will inaugurate the programme at 10.30 a.m.

Prof. A.V. Babu, Dean (Academic), will give a talk on academic programmes. Students aspiring for engineering admissions in 2024 and their parents can join the higher education guidance-cum-engineering orientation programme. Online and offline participants will have to register their names for participating in the event.

Offline participants will be offered an opportunity to visit the campus and interact with faculty members. The programme is planned by the Centre for Public Relations, Information and Media Exchange (C- PRIME) of the NIT-C in association with various departments of the institution.

Students and parents can register their names using the registration link given on the NIT-C website (https://nitc.ac.in/) to attend the event. The deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on June 10.

