GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

NIT-C to organise guidance programme for engineering aspirants

Published - June 05, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will organise DISHA-2024 (Direction and Inspiration to Students for Holistic Advancement) - Path Ahead of Engineering Education, a guidance programme for engineering aspirants. The event will be organised in hybrid mode on June 13.

The initiative aims at guiding young students and their parents to choose the right stream for them. Experts from the NIT-C will speak on different engineering streams, their future prospects, and academic aspects. NIT-C Director Prof. Prasad Krishna will inaugurate the programme at 10.30 a.m.

Prof. A.V. Babu, Dean (Academic), will give a talk on academic programmes. Students aspiring for engineering admissions in 2024 and their parents can join the higher education guidance-cum-engineering orientation programme. Online and offline participants will have to register their names for participating in the event.

Offline participants will be offered an opportunity to visit the campus and interact with faculty members. The programme is planned by the Centre for Public Relations, Information and Media Exchange (C- PRIME) of the NIT-C in association with various departments of the institution.

Students and parents can register their names using the registration link given on the NIT-C website (https://nitc.ac.in/) to attend the event. The deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on June 10.

Related Topics

engineering / higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.