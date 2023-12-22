ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-C to join hands with University of Central Florida

December 22, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT-C and Prof. Jayanta Kapat, Pegasus Professor and the director of the Center for Advanced Turbomachinery and Energy Research (CATER) at UCF exchanging MoU in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) and the University of Central Florida (UCF) Board of Trustees have announced a collaborative initiative aimed at fostering cooperation in the fields of education, scientific research, and outreach.

This collaboration was realised following the efforts of the 1985 batch of NIT-C under the name Intecsol, a press release said here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Professor Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT-C, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration emphasising its potential to provide significant research opportunities for faculty members and students.

Prof. Jayanta Kapat, Pegasus Professor and the director of the Center for Advanced Turbomachinery and Energy Research (CATER) at UCF underscored the crucial role engineers and scientists can play in transition to green energy technologies for sustainable development.

Prof. Ravi Varma, Chairperson, Centre for International Relations; Sunil Kumar, representative of alumni 85 Batch (Intecsol) and secretary of NIT-C alumni association; Jayaraman, representative of alumni 85 batch (Intecsol); P.S. Sathidevi, Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication; M. Yogesh Kumar and C.V. Raghu, coordinators of the programme also spoke.

