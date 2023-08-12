HamberMenu
NIT-C to host Independence Day quiz for students

August 12, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Enquire, the quiz club of the National Institute of Technology- Calicut, (NIT-C) is conducting a quiz competition for school students to mark the Independence Day celebrations. The event, ‘India Quiz Competition’, is part of the official Independence Day celebration of the institute. The winners will get certificates and cash prizes. The aim of the competition is to promote learning India’s history and culture while fostering healthy competition among students. The quiz is open to all students from classes 8 to 12, without any registration fee. Cross-school teams are also permitted. Students will have to carry their identity cards and reach the campus by 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. For details and registration, contact 7306142976 or 6282962191.

