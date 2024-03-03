NIT-C to get satellite research centre of Ananth technologies

March 03, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ananth Technologies Private Limited (ATL), a leader in space technologies.

Subba Rao Pavuluri, founder of Ananth Technologies, and Jose Mathew, chairperson of the Centre for Industry Institutional Relations of NIT-C signed the MoU on March 2 (Saturday) on the sidelines of the Kerala Technology Expo in Kozhikode.

The partnership aims to establish a satellite research centre of ATL at the institute. NIT-C will provide space and other infrastructure resources for setting up the centre.

“The satellite research centre of Ananth, a key player in Chandrayaan 3 and other space missions of India, will help equip the faculty, scholars, and students in the field of space research. This ecosystem is being set up not only for NIT-C students but also for institutions / organisations / individuals who are interested to work in space-related activities,” said NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna.

The partnership is remarkable for NIT-C as Mr. Pavuluri is an alumnus of the institute. He was with the ISRO for 15 years before launching ATL in 1992 with a mission to support space research in India.

Apart from setting up a satellite research centre, the NIT-C and ATL will explore the possibility of collaborating on projects utilising the expertise of both teams. NIT-C students will also get expert sessions in the form of technical presentations, webinars, and talks on topics of joint interest by experts from Ananth. Lab visits to ATL, technical training, and the introduction of new courses in the curriculum will benefit the students. ATL will also give placement options for competent candidates based on their needs and demand.