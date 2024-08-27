NIT-C to celebrate foundation day on September 1

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will celebrate its 64th Institute Foundation Day on September 1. This annual event, commemorating the institute’s establishment as Calicut Regional Engineering College (CREC), will highlight the NIT-C’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chanchalapathi Dasa, chairman of ISKCON, Bengaluru, will deliver Prof. Kesava Rao Memorial Lecture, in memory of the founder-principal of the institute. Ravi Raghavan, managing director of Bharat Fritz Werner, will join as the guest of honour and give an invited talk, sharing his insights and experiences. Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C, will preside over the session.

Dr. G.K. Rajanikant, Chairperson of the Centre for Public Relations, Information, and Media Exchange (C-PRIME), and Dr. M.K. Ravi Varma, Dean of International, Alumni, and Corporate Relations (IACR), said that the event would also witness the presentation of the Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) 2024, the NIT-C’s highest honour bestowed upon alumni for their outstanding achievements and contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Distinguished Alumnus Awardees are J.A. Kamalakar, Director, ISRO/Honorary Adviser ISRO [Technology Innovation Excellence]; Roshan V. Joseph, A. Russell Chandler III Chair Professor, Georgia Institute of Technology [Academic Excellence]; Milind Lakkad, executive vice president and CHRO, Tata Consultancy Services [Managerial Excellence]; Subba Rao Pavuluri, chairman and managing director, Ananth Technologies [Entrepreneurial Excellence]; Hari Shankar, SP Cyber Operations, Kerala Police [Excellence in Public Services and Other Walks of Life]; Usha P. Verma, Outstanding Scientist and Associate Director, ASL, DRDO [Excellence in Institutional Development and Alma Mater Services]; Saurabh Sinha, founder and chairman, EMIDS [Excellence in Institutional Development and Alma Mater Services], and Nidhin Valsan, DCP, Delhi Police [Emerging Alumni Leader Award].

As part of the Foundation Day festivities, the NIT-C will host ‘SKYLIGHT 24,’ an exhibition showcasing innovations and research activities from all the 15 academic departments and multidisciplinary centres. The exhibition, starting at 9 a.m., will provide a platform for departments to display their research strengths and achievements, highlighting the institute’s role as a leader in academic research and technological advancement.

The institute is introducing the best teacher award in three categories from this year. The awards will be presented to the best professor, associate professor, and assistant professor. It will also introduce the best researcher award from this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a gesture of gratitude and respect, the NIT-C will honour retired employees aged 85 and above, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the institute’s growth and success. It will also honour the past presidents of NITCAA (NIT-C Alumni Association).

The celebration will include felicitation of employees who have completed 25 years of service at the NIT-C between September 2023 and August 2024. In addition, proficiency awards will be presented to the children of employees, recognising their academic achievements. The event will also feature the release of the 64th Institute Foundation Day Edition of Sambhashanam, the NIT-C’s official communique.

A cultural evening will be held, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the NIT-C community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.