NIT-C to appoint experts as faculty to improve industry relations

July 18, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) is planning to appoint experts and researchers as Professors of Practice and Visiting and Adjunct Faculty members to increase collaboration with industries, institutions engaged in research and development, and national and international universities.

“We want to promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research and facilitate wider and deeper interactions of NIT Calicut faculty, students, and researchers in all the specialisation of its departments, schools, and centres,” said Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C, in a release. The collaboration with experts would ensure enhanced opportunities for students and faculty to collaborate with the industries and research institutions, he added.

“We are also looking forward to have visiting faculty and adjunct faculty from the industry and R&D organisations to be appointed in the levels of Professors, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor,” said Jose Mathew, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Chairperson, Centre for Industry Institutional Relations. All the posts are on short term contract, initially for a period of a year and extendable for a total period of three years, or up to the age of 70, whichever is earlier. To know more about the initiative visit https://nitc.ac.in/

