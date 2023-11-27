NIT-C team visits Pakalveedu to help elderly put their skills to better use

November 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

A vibrant and enthusiastic group of elderly people welcomed a team of students and teachers from National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) when they visited the Kozhikode Corporation’s Pakalveedu at Kunduparamba on Monday.

Mostly in the 60-80 age group, they were eager to continue their contribution towards society and sought NIT-C’s help.

NIT-C had recently made a presentation to the Corporation on how to convert Kozhikode into an elderly-friendly city, and Monday’s visit to Pakalveedu was an extension of the association.

“Welfare standing committee chairman P. Divakaran wanted us to explore how to utilise human resources at the Pakalveedu effectively. The members there have a lot of free time, and they want to put it to good use,” said Chitra K., assistant professor of Architecture at NIT-C, who is coordinating activities associated with the ‘Elderly-friendly Kozhikode’ project.

Mayor Beena Philip had also joined initial discussions at Pakalveedu. Members of Pakalveedu want to launch their products and brand them. The NIT-C team plans to help them in the process. “We are considering training them in various crafts based on their skills and capabilities and integrating technology into them. We may have to conduct a few workshops for the purpose,” said Ms. Chitra.

The 16-member team consisted of undergraduates, postgraduates, and research scholars from various disciplines. There had been no deal yet, and the possibilities were still being explored, added Ms. Chitra.