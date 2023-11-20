NIT-C study moots elderly-friendly public amenities in Kozhikode

November 20, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

A study by a group of students from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has suggested that elderly-friendly and disabled friendly footpaths, bus stops, and toilets be constructed in public places in Kozhikode. Kind Store, a free medicine and other supplies store to help the elderly community, too could be set up.

The study was part of a preliminary research and survey by the students and faculty members to transform Kozhikode into an elderly-friendly city. The departments of Architecture and Planning and Mechanical Engineering at NIT-C have presented their innovations and study reports to the Kozhikode Corporation.

The final-year B.Arch. students also surveyed the mofussil bus stand, Palayam, Valiyangadi court complex, Nadakavu, Malaparamba, and the Government Medical College Hospital to assess the facilities available and the requirements for senior citizens. They also interacted with elderly persons visiting the places to list the problems they faced and suggestions for improvement. The initiative was coordinated by Jose Mathew, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT-C. Chithra and P.K. Amritha of the department of Architecture and Planning said people could volunteer to sponsor medicines and other essential items to the Kind Store.

A team including A.P. Sudheer and K. Ratnakumar in the Department of Mechanical Engineering are carrying out research in developing elderly-friendly/disabled friendly furniture, including a patient transfers assistive device, an adjustable bed for physically challenged people, and disabled-friendly kitchen models. The team also suggested the need to introduce voice-assisted smart devices and fall detection lights in homes to ensure the safety of senior citizens.

The team from the Department of Architecture and Planning also stressed the importance of making homes elderly-friendly to help aging residents. Even slight changes in the interior, including clutter-free living space and non-slippery tiles, can ensure comfort, Dr. Chithra said. “Our team is always ready to collaborate with local bodies for the welfare of society,” said Prasad Krishna, NIT-C Director.