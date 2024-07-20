NIT-C steps forward in EV research

Taking the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) ahead in Electric Vehicle (EV) research, an EV Technology Research and Collaboration Lab (E-TRAC Lab) was inaugurated at the institute on (July 19) Friday.

The research lab, a joint venture between the Centre for Electric Vehicle Engineering (CEVE) at the NIT-C and Tata Elxsi Private Limited, would be a milestone in EV research and innovation, a press release said here.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna and Tata Elxsi vice president and transportation business unit head S. Shaju inaugurated the collaborative venture.

Tata Elxsi had made the largest investment in NIT-C ever by an industry, said Prof. Krishna. The collaboration would help students and research scholars advance their research in EV, which was the future of transportation, he added.

He also suggested expanding studies to include environment-friendly transportation technologies and address issues caused by batteries.

The event also witnessed a collaborative initiative between NIT-C and Keltron Limited. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for a strong partnership to advance mutual goals in electric vehicles. The collaboration with Keltron, a key player in State’s industrial landscape known for its pioneering innovations, extensive product development and substantial employment, and training initiatives would support EV projects by the CEVE.

Prof. Krishna, and Krishnakumar K.G., managing director and chief executive officer of Keltron Limited, exchanged the MoU. The MoU will focus on collaborative research in multi-disciplinary areas, including EV-related research.

The event underscored the importance of private industry-public academia partnerships in EV technology. The collaboration between NIT-C and Tata Elxsi represents a crucial step in fostering innovation and sustainable transportation solutions.

“The lab is in its first phase and will test inverters and motors. Besides, it will focus on the design and development of power electronic systems,” said Mr. Shaju. The lab would also emphasize environment-friendly solutions for transportation and futuristic EV technology, he added.

CEVE, established to spearhead research and development in EV technologies, currently involves 42 multi-disciplinary faculty members and oversees six projects worth ₹2.3-crore. The centre is dedicated to advancing patents, training aspirants and service personnel, and promoting awareness of EV technology.

Sharath M. Nair, Centre Head, TATA Elxsi, Kozhikode; Dr. N. Sandhyarani, Dean (Research and Consultancy), NIT-C; Dr. Jose Mathew, Professor and Chairperson of Centre for Industry-Institutional Relations, NIT-C ; Shilen Sagunan, Advisor to CEVE, Dr. Priya Chandran, Dean (Planning and Development) NIT-C; Dr. Nikhil Sasidharan and Dr. Shreelakshmi M.P., Chairpersons, CEVE, also spoke.

