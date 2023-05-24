NIT-C signs pacts with IIT-Hyderabad, KMTC, CWRDM

May 24, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with three institutions - Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad; the Kerala Medical Technology Consortium (KMTC), and the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) - for strategic alliances aimed at promoting synergies in academia, research, and product development.

The MoU between NIT-Calicut and IIT-Hyderabad envisions knowledge exchange and joint research initiatives. Besides, it would explore the possibility of jointly offering degree programmes, allowing students to obtain degrees from both institutions, a press release said here on Wednesday.

The MoU, signed by Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C and Prof. B.S. Murthy, Director, IIT-Hyderabad, signifies a shared commitment to enhancing academic cooperation and exploring avenues for joint initiatives. This strategic collaboration will open up numerous opportunities for faculty, researchers, and students to engage and collaborate on projects of mutual interest.

It would pave the way for student exchange initiatives, enabling undergraduate and graduate students to study at the partner institution for an academic year. This opportunity would expose students to diverse educational environments and cultural experiences, fostering global perspectives.

The MoU, signed by Prof. Krishna, and Dr. Manoj P. Samuel, Executive Director of CWRDM, is intended for long-term collaboration between the two institutions in the areas of education, training, and research. The primary objectives of the MoU are to conduct joint-collaborative research and technology development in water resources engineering and related areas.

Prof. Krishna and C. Padmakumar, Special Officer of KMTC, inked the MoU with the objective of establishing meaningful and value-added cooperation between both institutes through joint initiatives to promote innovations and entrepreneurship in medical technology and allied areas. This partnership aims to streamline the process of translating research findings into practical applications and commercial products.