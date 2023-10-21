NIT-C signs MoUs with industries and academia in Japan

October 21, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) has inked two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industries and academia in Japan to ensure advancement in technology, research, and skill development.

The deliberations between NIT-C and its Japanese counterparts have paved the way for MoUs under the Indo-Japan Collaboration. The NIT-C has signed MoUs with India Japan Laboratory, Keio University, and also with NehaN Technologies K.K., Japan.

The MoU with India Japan Laboratory, Keio University will focus on undertaking the development of case studies and fostering joint publications, research papers and reports, while the one with NehaN Technologies focuses on campus support and industrial training for NIT-C students in Japan. The collaboration will also foster infrastructure facilities such as incubation centres for NIT-C and ensure regular joint projects, awareness programmes, and exhibitions.

“The NIT-C student community can reap the benefits of the collaboration as they will get the opportunity to engage in research and project works in Japan,” said Director of NIT-C Prasad Krishna who is currently leading a delegation to Japan. Besides this, joint initiatives with Japanese industries and academia will help them make use of advanced technologies and prepare for the industry, he added.

A seminar titled ‘Indo-Japan Skill Connect: The Role of Mechatronics & Automation’ organised jointly by the NIT Calicut and Nehan Technology K.K. at the Embassy of India in Tokyo was a significant event of this visit.

The delegation also had discussions on research collaborations, and student exchanges for internships and skill development with Suzuki Motor Corporation, Rakuten Group Inc., Tokyo, and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Tokyo.