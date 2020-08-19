NIT-C secures 8th place in national ranking

KOZHIKODE

The best parting gift for me, says outgoing Director

The National Institute of Technology Calicut ( NIT-C) has added one more feather in its cap after it secured the eighth position at the national level in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovations Achievements (ARIIA) of the Ministry of Education which was released on Tuesday.

The NIT-C is the only NIT among the top 10 and the only one in Kerala in all categories. ARIIA has been instituted by the Ministry of Education to systematically rank education institutions and universities primarily on innovation-related indicators.

“It considers all major indicators which are commonly used globally to rank most innovative education institutions and universities in the world.This recognition is the best parting gift for me,” NIT-C Director Sivaji Chakravorti, whose tenure ended on Tuesday, said.

In this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the NIT-C secured the 23rd position at the national level in the engineering colleges category.

The ARIIA considers six parameters such as programmes and activities on Intellectual Property Right (IPR); innovation, start-up and entrepreneurship; pre- incubation and incubation infrastructure and facilities to support I&E, annual budget spent on promoting and supporting I&E activities; courses on innovation, IPR and entrepreneurship development; intellectual property, technology transfer and commercialisation and successful innovation and start-ups and funding innovation and start-ups.

A total of 121 institutions participated in the government category; 373 in private; 62 in the Central Universities; 38 in the government university and deemed to be university and 80 in the private university.

The rank categorisation has been two broad categories - publicly funded institutions and private or self-financed institutions and further divided into five. A sixth sub-category for higher educational institutions for women has been introduced this year to encourage women and bring gender parity in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.