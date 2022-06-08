NIT-C readies master plan to redevelop community health centre

Comprehensive healthcare to be offered by upgrading infrastructure at Cheruvadi centre

The Department of Architecture and Planning at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has prepared a master plan to redevelop the Community Health Centre (CHC), Cheruvadi, in Kozhikode district.

A release said on Wednesday that the proposed plan aimed to provide comprehensive healthcare by upgrading the existing infrastructure and incorporating new additions. Though the existing buildings have spatial limitations, special care has been given to merge them with the new proposed design.

The new design includes three interconnected building blocks which will merge with the existing building. The internal connections will reduce walking distance and make the design climate-friendly. Pedestrian and differently abled movement within the compound too has been taken care of.

Shaded walkways, parking spaces, cafeterias, and gardens have been given to make the space more convenient for users. Efficient drain system to manage drain water, ideas to reuse waste water for vegetation, green building concepts for waste disposal, spatial allocation for isolation wards, and auditorium space for gathering are other key design points.

P.S. Sathidevi, Deputy Director, NIT-C, handed over the master plan document to Babu Nellooli, president, Kunnamangalam block panchayat, on Monday.