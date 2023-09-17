NIT-C postpones exams, to conduct classes online

September 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology Calicut has postponed examinations scheduled over the week and has decided to conduct all classes online in the backdrop of Nipah-related restrictions issued by the district administration. The decision comes in the wake of a complaint from a student body to the District Collector that restrictions were not being followed in the campus.

The NIT-C is located in Chathamangalam panchayat in Kozhikode, which was the epicentre of the Nipah outbreak in 2021. The panchayat is not affected in the recent outbreak. However, the institution’s reluctance to comply with the directions of the district administration had irked the students. “We had examinations held on Saturday. The classes for BTech, Mtech, and MBA were going on as usual. Besides, there were no precautionary measures taken. Hence we were scared,” said a student.

However, the authorities of the institution altered their decision to go ahead with examinations and classes, on Sunday. Besides, a set of guidelines has been issued for students and staff. The students and staff residing in containment zones have been asked not to enter the campus until authorised by the district administration. Though most students reside within the campus, there are a few day scholars, who have been asked to attend classes online and not visit the campus until the restrictions are withdrawn. Wearing masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene have been made mandatory in the campus. The students have also been advised against visiting places outside the campus.

The authorities have also advised students and staff to rely only on official channels for information regarding Nipah.

