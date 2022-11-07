Kozhikode

NIT-C organises symposium, exhibition on Pazhassi Raja’s Heritage

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) organised a symposium and poster exhibition on ‘Reinventing The Lost Heritage of Pazhassi Raja’, at Vellamunda grama panchayat, Manathavady, in Wayanad recently. Prof. Prasad Krishna, NIT-C director spoke about the importance of promoting regional heritage, specifically celebrating Pazhassi’s as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. A.K. Kasthurba, professor and head, Department of Architecture and Planning, NIT-C, Prof. Kailash M. Rao, member, National Monuments Authority, and Sudhi Radhakrishnan, president Vellamunda grama panchayat, spoke.  


