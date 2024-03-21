March 21, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Kasivisvanathan Chelvakumar, an academician-turned-entrepreneur from U.S., and R.S. Praveen Raj, Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) were speakers at a lecture series, ‘From Idea to Empire: Mastering Entrepreneurship and Intellectual Property’, hosted by the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C).

The initiative was a collaborative effort by the Institutions Innovation Council (IIC), the Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Incubation (CIEI), and the Centre for International Relations (CIR), a press release said.

Dr. Chelvakumar delivered a talk ‘Being an Entrepreneur: Lessons from My Journey in US Software, Healthcare, and Defence Industries’. He emphasised the importance of courage in charting one’s entrepreneurial path and encouraged students to embrace uniqueness, while advocating forgiveness and openness.

The session also underscored the significance of perceiving opportunities deeply and cultivating self-awareness for enhanced entrepreneurial success.

Dr. Raj’s presentation, ‘From Lab to Market: Navigating Technology Transfer’, delved into the intricacies of Intellectual Property Rights, technology transfer, and technology licensing. He discussed the potential for growth and urged both faculty and students to innovate with purpose. Furthermore, he provided insights into safeguarding intellectual property and preventing infringement.

The talk sessions drew participation from over 50 students and faculty members. Dr. S. Kumaravel, President of IIC, and Dr. M Preethi, CEO of Technology Business Incubator, shared their insights with the audience. Prof. S. Ashok, Chairperson of CIEI, and Prof. M.K. Ravi Varma, Chairperson of CIR, among others, contributed to the interactive session enriching the exchange of ideas and experiences.