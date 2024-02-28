NIT-C opens up for school students on National Science Day

February 28, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) opened its doors to over 2,500 students from around 50 schools in various parts of Kozhikode district on February 28 (Wednesday), on the occasion of National Science Day.

The event was organised to spark curiosity and passion for science among youth. The initiative showcased technological advancements, innovations and experiments conducted by students and faculty members of various departments of the institute. The visiting students interacted with experts through workshops and dedicated sessions, which enriched their understanding of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Alongside cutting-edge research projects and activities showcased by the engineering and science departments of institute, the Technology Business Incubator also presented its innovations. The exhibits provided students with practical insights on how their studies can be applied in the real world.

T.P. Sethumadhavan, Professor of the University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology, Bengaluru, and director, R&D, Skillfavs, was the chief guest for the open house. J. Sudhakumar, Director-in-Charge, NIT-C, inaugurated the one-day event.

There were sessions on ‘Physics Fun Science’ by Muhammed Rafeek E.K. from GHSS Marayamangalam and ‘Food Adulteration and Safety’ by Subburaj M, Deputy Government Analyst of Food Safety Commissionerate, besides ‘Magic Rainbow’ by magician Sreejith Viyyur.

M.K. Ravi Varma, the coordinator of the event, presided over the inaugural session. E.K Kutty, Former Director of ISRO, K. Jayaram, former Deputy Director of ISRO were among those who interacted with the students.

At Regional Science Centre

The National Science Day was celebrated at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in the city as well with a variety of programmes. Retired scientist from the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, P.S. Harikumar inaugurated the event with a lecture on Indigenous technologies for Viksit Bharat. This was followed by the grand finale of the inter-school science quiz and prizes were awarded to the winners. A PowerPoint presentation competition on the theme of science day for teacher trainees was also held .

