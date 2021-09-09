NIT-C national ranking slips

In NIRF ranking of architecture institutions, the Department of Architecture and Planning at NIT-C was ranked second in the country.

Kozhikode

09 September 2021 21:21 IST

Drops to 25th position in NIRF

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has retained the top position among the engineering colleges in the State. However, it slipped two slots to 25th rank in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021. In NIRF ranking of architecture institutions, the Department of Architecture and Planning at NIT-C was ranked second in the country. Last time, its rank was third.

The institute was placed third among the NITs after Tiruchirappalli and Surathkal in one of the five parameters, Graduation and Outcome (GO) which covers placement and opportunities for higher studies.

Besides, GO also covers examination results and number of Ph.D scholars. The GO of NIT-C was 77.94 whereas for NIT-Warangal, it was 74.62 and NIT-Rourkela 72.53. “But we have retained the position within the top 25,” P.S. Sathidevi, director-in-charge, NIT-C, said.

She said that the NIT-C score in parameters — Research and Professional Practice (RPP) and Peer Perception — were 34.63 and 37.53 respectively. Some of the new Indian Institutes of Technology were climbing the ladder in the NIRF ratings with each passing year, Prof. Sathidevi said.

However, sources said that the NIT-C could not score better in the parameters like Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR) and RPP due to the lack of permanent faculty. “The NIRF considers the faculty-student ratio under TLR. It takes only the permanent faculty, not ad hoc,” sources said.

Sources said that more research publications would be possible only with permanent faculty. The faculty recruitment took place in 2018 and 2020 after a long gap. All the vacancies were not filled together as recruitments happened in stages, sources said.