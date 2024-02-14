GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT-C joins hands with Dell Technologies

February 14, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of NIT-C and Dell Technologies after signing the MoU.

Representatives of NIT-C and Dell Technologies after signing the MoU.

The National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) is all set to infuse industry perspectives into the academic curriculum by partnering with Dell Technologies. The move is to amalgamate industry perspective with academic syllabi in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Storage Management, a press release said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the leading and innovative IT giant and NIT-C is expected to formalise the strategic alliance between Dell Technologies and NIT-C. Experts from Dell Technologies will support the review and revamp syllabi to meet the changing industry requirements. The partnership will also offer a chance for students and faculty members of NIT-C to attend expert talks and workshops by industry experts from Dell. 

Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT-C, said industry inputs played a crucial role in shaping well-rounded engineers. Collaborations with industry experts would help students as well as faculty members in expanding their horizons, he added.

The collaboration encompasses various aspects such as internships for NIT-C students at Dell Technologies, sponsored workshops by Dell for NIT-C students, and co-teaching initiatives for selected courses in the Computer Science and Engineering department. Both parties are engaged in a detailed discussion to explore future avenues of collaboration, including the potential establishment of a Dell-sponsored research and development lab at NIT-C.

The signing of the MoU was led by Prof. Jose Mathew, chairman, Centre for Industry-Institutional Relations, in the presence of Prof. Krishna. A team of experts from Dell including Shelesh Chopra, senior director, Software Engineering; Ravi Chitloor, senior director and senior distinguished engineer; and Sachin Sabyasachi, consultant, talent acquisition, were present.

Related Topics

science and technology / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.