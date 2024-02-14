NIT-C joins hands with Dell Technologies

February 14, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) is all set to infuse industry perspectives into the academic curriculum by partnering with Dell Technologies. The move is to amalgamate industry perspective with academic syllabi in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Storage Management, a press release said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the leading and innovative IT giant and NIT-C is expected to formalise the strategic alliance between Dell Technologies and NIT-C. Experts from Dell Technologies will support the review and revamp syllabi to meet the changing industry requirements. The partnership will also offer a chance for students and faculty members of NIT-C to attend expert talks and workshops by industry experts from Dell.

Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT-C, said industry inputs played a crucial role in shaping well-rounded engineers. Collaborations with industry experts would help students as well as faculty members in expanding their horizons, he added.

The collaboration encompasses various aspects such as internships for NIT-C students at Dell Technologies, sponsored workshops by Dell for NIT-C students, and co-teaching initiatives for selected courses in the Computer Science and Engineering department. Both parties are engaged in a detailed discussion to explore future avenues of collaboration, including the potential establishment of a Dell-sponsored research and development lab at NIT-C.

The signing of the MoU was led by Prof. Jose Mathew, chairman, Centre for Industry-Institutional Relations, in the presence of Prof. Krishna. A team of experts from Dell including Shelesh Chopra, senior director, Software Engineering; Ravi Chitloor, senior director and senior distinguished engineer; and Sachin Sabyasachi, consultant, talent acquisition, were present.