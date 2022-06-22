NIT-C invites applications
KOZHIKODE
The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) has invited applications for the posts of technical assistant and network administrator on contract basis. For details, visit the job opportunities link of NIT-C website (https://www.nitc.ac.in/).
