NIT-C invites applications for Nidhi Prayas scheme

As part of the Nidhi Prayas scheme, the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) will provide a grant of ₹10 lakh for prototype development in the areas of agriculture, healthcare, clean tech, nano technology, energy, water, IoT and other allied tech fields. The Nidhi Prayas scheme is a grant-in-aid given by the Department of Science and Technology for aspiring innovators for the development of their ideas. Apart from the financial assistance, the selected innovators will get infrastructure support, laboratory facilities, guidance and mentorship from the NIT-C as well as other associated organisations. For details, visit TBI website www.tbi.nitc.in/nidhi-prayas or contact the office. Phone: 0495-2286147/ 9995421341.)