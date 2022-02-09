NIT-C, INAE join hands for online start-up expo

Kozhikode

09 February 2022 23:17 IST

Innovations in engineering sectors to be showcased

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) and the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) will jointly organise an online expo to showcase innovations by Indian start-ups in engineering sectors.

The unique event to inspire young engineers and entrepreneurs in the country is being organised as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna and INAE vice president Sivaji Chakravorti launched a brochure, ‘Online Exposition of Innovation by Startups in India’ on the occasion. A total prize worth ₹3.75 lakh is awaiting the winners of the expo.

The importance of conducting such an event amidst the chaos caused by the pandemic and encouraging young entrepreneurs and their versatile start-up ideas was emphasised during the programme.

The event also discussed the importance of ‘Make in India’ for the advancement and self-sufficient growth of the country. Major focus sectors of the exposition are clean mobility, agricultural technology, waste to wealth, skills and livelihood and digital healthcare technologies. National Innovation Foundation, Incubation Centre of IIT Kanpur and IIM Ahmedabad, Kerala Startup Mission and Maharashtra State Innovation Society are partnering in organising the event.

Further details on the online expo and the procedure for participation is available at the NIT-C website, https://nitc.ac.in/.