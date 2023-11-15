ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-C conducts training programme in optics, photonics 

November 15, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day “hands-on experimental and computational training in emerging areas of optics and photonics” conducted by the Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC), concluded on Wednesday.

The student skill development programme on optics and photonics for PhD and PG students was organised in association with the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).

A press release said the workshop was planned to motivate young students to pursue research in the emerging areas of optics and photonics. C. Vijayan, retired professor of IIT Madras and honorary professor of IIT Palakkad, was the chief guest on the occasion. He delivered the keynote address on ‘Random Lasing’.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna emphasised the need to organise more such programmes that gave hands-on training to students in all the emerging areas of science and technology.

Dr. Vari Sivaji Reddy, head (in-charge) of the Department of Physics, addressed participants and briefed them about the various spectrum of research areas.

A total of 50 participants from various parts of the country attended the training programme funded by DST and KSCSTE. Anirban Sarkar, Natesan Yogesh, and Raman Namboodiri were the coordinators.

Sessions on various topics on optics and photonics were led by Chandrasekharan K. and Subramanyan Namboodiri.

CONNECT WITH US