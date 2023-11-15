HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT-C conducts training programme in optics, photonics 

November 15, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day “hands-on experimental and computational training in emerging areas of optics and photonics” conducted by the Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC), concluded on Wednesday.

The student skill development programme on optics and photonics for PhD and PG students was organised in association with the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).

A press release said the workshop was planned to motivate young students to pursue research in the emerging areas of optics and photonics. C. Vijayan, retired professor of IIT Madras and honorary professor of IIT Palakkad, was the chief guest on the occasion. He delivered the keynote address on ‘Random Lasing’.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna emphasised the need to organise more such programmes that gave hands-on training to students in all the emerging areas of science and technology.

Dr. Vari Sivaji Reddy, head (in-charge) of the Department of Physics, addressed participants and briefed them about the various spectrum of research areas.

A total of 50 participants from various parts of the country attended the training programme funded by DST and KSCSTE. Anirban Sarkar, Natesan Yogesh, and Raman Namboodiri were the coordinators.

Sessions on various topics on optics and photonics were led by Chandrasekharan K. and Subramanyan Namboodiri.

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.