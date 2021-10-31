NIT-C gets ₹7-crore for research activities

KOZHIKODE

Five patents granted based on research done at the institute

The National Institute of Technology -Calicut (NIT-C) secured over ₹7 crore as external funding for research and development projects for 2020-21.

The funds are for projects from various agencies including the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Indian Space Research Organisation, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, Science and Engineering Research Board, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Indian National Agricultural Research System and Aryaka Networks India Pvt Ltd.

Presenting the annual report of the institute on Saturday, NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna said over ₹75 lakh was received towards testing and consultancy charges from clients like the Indian Railways, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, National Highways Authority of India, Kerala State Electricity Board, and the Public Works Department.

Nearly 20 patent applications were filed in the academic year 2020-2021, and five patents were granted based on research done at the institute, he added.

In the academic year, Dr. Krishna said as many as 145 companies had recruited students through the Centre for Training and Placement of the NIT-C. All placement and internship activities were taken up in the online mode. The graduands of this year obtained 714 placement offers, and the maximum salary offered was ₹43.31 lakh per annum.

A substantial number of the young graduands from UG, PG and Ph.D programmes have also opted for higher studies and postdoctoral programmes in India and abroad. Among pre-final year students, 186 got internship offers, he informed.

Dr. Krishna said the NIT-C had obtained the 25th rank in NIRF-2021 in the engineering stream. In the architecture stream, the institute improved its position to second in India.

The academic year 2020-2021 was completely run in online mode. All academic activities starting from admission to convocation too were successfully organised in online mode. Classes were held through Moodle-based Learning Management System Shiksha Kaushal customised for the institute, Dr. Krishna said.