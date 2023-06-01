NIT-C excels again in NBA accreditation

June 01, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has secured accreditation status from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi, for two more of its B.Tech programmes, Chemical Engineering, Production Engineering, and M.Tech in Telecommunication for six years.

The feat was obtained based on the inspection visit of an expert committee of 11 senior professors from top institutions in the country during February 10-12, a press release said here on Wednesday.

In the previous evaluation for accreditation in November 2022, the five B.Tech programmes in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Computer Science and Engineering were accorded the six-year accreditation status.

In addition, B.Tech in Biotechnology and M.Tech in Energy Engineering and Management were also accorded with the accreditation for three years by the NBA. Other M.Tech programmes of the institute are already having valid accreditation.

While the programmes offered by colleges affiliated to other universities in the country come under Tier-II accreditation process, all NITs and other deemed universities come under the Tier-I scheme, which is known to have stringent norms in terms of most of the quality assessment parameters. Moreover, the current evaluation was done based on the new norms introduced by the NBA in the year 2021 which is tough to achieve as compared to previous rules in practice. On this occasion, NIT-C Director Prof. Prasad Krishna said, “Improved student-faculty ratio, student and faculty achievements, significant improvements in the number of research and development projects with other world-class research facilities paved the way for our institute to reach higher levels of competence and excellence.”

Prof. P.S. Sathidevi, Deputy Director and Chairperson, Centre for Quality Assurance and Enhancement said, “The remarkable achievement in accreditation by the NBA of our UG and PG programmes could be attributed to the quality conscious academic environment in the institute.“

The NIT-C has recruited around 160 new faculty members in regular cadres in the last four years and is taking proactive steps to harness the potential of faculty members of prestigious academic institutions in India and abroad, as well as industrial experts, through academic as well as research collaborations, she said.

