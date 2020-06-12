NIT-C emerges top again

The National Institute of Technology Calicut ( NIT-C) has not only retained its number one position in the engineering colleges category in the State but has also ascended five slots to the 23rd rank at the national level.

In the architecture category, the NIT-C has retained its last year’s all-India rank. It is in the third position after IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee.

The ranks under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released on Thursday showed that the NIT-C has improved its score in all parameters when compared with last year. “It has secured the first position in (Outreach and Inclusivity) parameter and second in Graduation Outcome parameter among all NITs in the country,” K.A. Abdul Nazeer, Chairman, UG Admissions, NIT-C, said.

He said that the NIT-C had scored along with the NIT-Karnataka (Surathkal) in the Graduation Outcome parameter which covers the percentage of campus placement, salary offered to students, and the number of students obtaining opportunities for higher studies. “The NIT-K had a score of 78.67 while the NIT-C, got 78.29. Also, the NIT-C secured the third position among the NITs in TLR (Teaching Learning Resources),” he said.

Dr. Nazeer said that the NIT-C had improved on various counts such as student strength, faculty-student ratio, financial resources and their utilisation, research, and projects.

Defying the COVID-19 gloom, the NIT-C has been able to get record placements with 600 of its students hired by leading companies in India and abroad. The students had received job offers with annual packages ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹50 lakh. The NIT-C, formerly Regional Engineering College, also set an all-time record by admitting 1,202 students to various B.Tech programmes last year. The students are admitted based on the ranks of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main).