NIT-C diamond jubilee fete concludes

Internet of Things lab opened

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE
August 27, 2022 20:21 IST

Subba Rao Pavuluri, chairman and managing director, Ananth Technologies Ltd., speaks at the concluding ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday. NIT-C Board of Governors Chairman Gajjala Yoganand and NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna are seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The two-day global meet of the National Institute of Technology Calicut Alumni Association (NITCAA) concluded here on Saturday.

Subba Rao Pavuluri, an alumnus of National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C), chairman and managing director of Ananth Technologies Ltd., was the chief guest. He emphasised the possibility of alumni funding for ventures jointly initiated by students and faculty members. He also opened the Internet of Things (IoT) lab on the occasion.

NIT-C Board of Governors chairman Gajjala Yoganand, Director Prasad Krishna, NITCAA president K.S. Sudhakaran, secretary Joseph Philip, and P.P. Anil Kumar, dean, alumni and corporate relations, were present.

Expressing gratitude to the alumni, Prof. Krishna released a coffee table book, which is a compilation of photographs of NIT-C over the past 60 years.

Mr. Sudhakaran inaugurated the Green Amphitheatre, a nature-friendly cultural space on the campus. Anjana Bhagyanathan, Assistant Professor, Department of Architecture and Planning, NIT-C, designed the amphitheatre. Mr. Yoganand inaugurated the Institute Management System.

