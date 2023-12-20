NIT-C designated as centre of excellence in urban planning and design

December 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has designated the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) as the first Centre of Excellence (CoE) in urban planning and design in the country.

The institute bagged the achievement after submitting a comprehensive proposal under the Department of Architecture and Planning (DAP), which had been demonstrating excellence, securing the second position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the past three consecutive years.

“It is a rewarding time for the institute, which has strived for various scientific and technology-driven initiatives, striving towards perfection every time,” Prasad Krishna, NIT-C Director, said.

A press release said here on Wednesday that the MoHUA had allocated ₹250 crore for each institution selected as a CoE. An announcement in this regard was made during the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23. The Ministry had also shortlisted five institutions through a rigorous process to identify eligible academic institutions.

The CoE at NIT-C is envisioned as a platform for multi- and transdisciplinary learning and research, aiming to enhance capacity building, consultancy, and innovation in urban planning and design. The goal is to contribute to the creation of urban areas with improved quality of life, aesthetics, and economic opportunities, serving as catalysts for national growth.

It will be established under the leadership of P.P. Anilkumar, Professor, Department of Architecture and Planning, NIT-C, who is also a reputed urban planner. A team of experts, advisors, consultants, research associates, and administrative staff will support the project.

Prof. Anilkumar said the establishment of CoE would provide the institute with an opportunity to evolve and give context-based, smart and sustainable solutions to various urban development issues, especially in urban local bodies, other institutions, and offer state-of-the-art training to various cadres of urban planning professionals in all cities in south India. “This will also help the institute play a key role in formulating national-level policies on urban development, which will be a significant achievement for an urban planning department started only eight years ago,” Dr. Anilkumar added.

The proposed CoE will have M.A. Naseer, Professor, DAP, as the deputy team leader. The core group will include C. Mohammed Firoz , head of the department, and Sanil Kumar, Shyni Anilkumar, and P. Bimal, assistant professors, in the department.

