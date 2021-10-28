NIT-C convocation tomorrow

Kozhikode

28 October 2021 19:48 IST

The 17th convocation of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will be held in the virtual mode at 3 p.m. on October 30.

Tessy Thomas, distinguished scientist and Director General of Aeronautical Systems at Defence Research and Development Organisation, will deliver the convocation address. Gajjala Yoganand, Chairperson, Board of Governors of National Institute of Technology- Calicut, and Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C, will be present.

A total of 1,539 graduates will receive their degrees, who include 850 B.Tech., 37 B.Arch., 402 M.Tech., 14 M. Plan., 39 MCA, 43 MBA, 58 M.Sc., and 96 Ph.D degrees.

A release said that during this year, NIT-C recorded the best placement figures. In the 2020-21 placement drive, the outgoing students received a record number of 714 placements, as compared to 647 last year. The highest offer this year was ₹43.31 lakh a year, offered by Microsoft to a student of B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), while the average annual salary was ₹11 lakh a year. Placements for the 2022 graduating students have begun, with four students of B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering) receiving the highest ever annual salary of ₹67.6 lakh a year.