NIT-C convocation to be held tomorrow

Kozhikode

26 November 2020 22:44 IST

1,491 graduands to receive degrees at the online event

The 16th convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) will be held online at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

A total of 1,491 graduands will receive degrees at the convocation, and they include 866 B.Tech., 46 B.Arch., 353 M.Tech., 10 M. Plan., 42 MCA, 35 MBA, 50 M.Sc. and 89 Ph.D degrees.

Metro Man E. Sreedharan will deliver the convocation address. Gajjala Yoganand, Chairperson, Board of Governors of NIT-C, will declare the convocation open. Dr. P.S. Sathidevi, Director-in-charge, NIT-C, will present the annual report.

Saly George, Dean (Academic), said the academic year 2019-20 was very special for NIT-C for a variety of reasons. Despite the fag end of the academic year getting affected by the pandemic, the institute completed its academic activities without losing its characteristic vigour and rigour.

At the national-level NIRF ranking by the Ministry of Education, NIT-C advanced its position to 23 from the previous year’s 28. The institution was also ranked eighth at the national level and the first among NITs in the ‘Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA)’ this year.

In the current year, NIT-C recorded the best placement figures too. In the concluding phase of the 2019-20 placement drive, NIT-C students received a record number of 647 placements with an average salary of ₹11.58 lakh.

During the previous year, the number of offers were 643 with an average salary of ₹9.56 lakh. The highest offer this year was ₹50 lakh per annum.

The institute is constrained to conduct the convocation in the online mode on account of the COVID-19 restrictions.