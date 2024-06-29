NIT-C contract staff call off agitation

The agitation by contract staff of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) was settled on (June 28) Friday after the institute management agreed to retain them and roll back the change in the maximum age limit to 55.

The issue was settled at a meeting of employees’ representatives with NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna on Friday afternoon. Mr. Krishna assured them that none of the contract employees would be terminated, and that they could continue in service till they turned 60. The management, however, sought a fitness test of its security personnel.

The employees had been protesting for the past five days after the new contractor had proposed to bring down the maximum age of employment to 55 and maintained that a minimum of 30% of employees should be ex-servicemen, and that at least 10% of the staff should be women. They had also decided to bring down the number of cleaning staff from 171 to 150 and that of security personnel from 140 to 119. The changes were sure to take away a number of jobs.

The employees had set up a tent outside the campus to protest against the move. The management’s decision not to allow the protesting employees to join back for duty and the Registrar’s direction to the contractor not to keep anyone past 65 years of age on job had irked them further.

Non-cooperation by the employees had disrupted the normal functioning of the institute. The management had to ask its clerical staff to take up some jobs.

On Friday morning, matters took another turn when the protesters entered into an altercation with candidates who had come for the interview to replace them. Some protesters were arrested. Meanwhile, a march taken out under the aegis of the Chathamangalam area committee of the Congress was stopped by the police at the NIT-C gate. The situation remained tense until the settlement came through.

The protesters were represented in the meeting by CITU leader E.P. Vinod Kumar, BMS leader Prakash and INTUC leader Dinesh Perumanna.

