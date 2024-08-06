ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-C, Coir Board to train Kudumbhashree members

Published - August 06, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment (CWSE) and the Centre for Continuing Education and Skill Development (CCESD) at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), in collaboration with the Coir Board of India, have initiated a transformative two-month value-added product (VAP) manufacturing training programme for Kudumbashree members.

The initiative aims to equip 20 women with essential skills in manufacturing value-added products, thereby enhancing their economic independence and social standing. The programme was launched on Tuesday.

A release said the training would continue at the CWSE Office, NIT-C Central Library, till October 5. The Coir Board of India is providing a stipend to each participant and will award certificates upon successful completion of the training programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US