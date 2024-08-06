GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIT-C, Coir Board to train Kudumbhashree members

Published - August 06, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment (CWSE) and the Centre for Continuing Education and Skill Development (CCESD) at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), in collaboration with the Coir Board of India, have initiated a transformative two-month value-added product (VAP) manufacturing training programme for Kudumbashree members.

The initiative aims to equip 20 women with essential skills in manufacturing value-added products, thereby enhancing their economic independence and social standing. The programme was launched on Tuesday.

A release said the training would continue at the CWSE Office, NIT-C Central Library, till October 5. The Coir Board of India is providing a stipend to each participant and will award certificates upon successful completion of the training programme.

