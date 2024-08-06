NIT-C, Coir Board to train Kudumbhashree members

The Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment (CWSE) and the Centre for Continuing Education and Skill Development (CCESD) at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), in collaboration with the Coir Board of India, have initiated a transformative two-month value-added product (VAP) manufacturing training programme for Kudumbashree members.

The initiative aims to equip 20 women with essential skills in manufacturing value-added products, thereby enhancing their economic independence and social standing. The programme was launched on Tuesday.

A release said the training would continue at the CWSE Office, NIT-C Central Library, till October 5. The Coir Board of India is providing a stipend to each participant and will award certificates upon successful completion of the training programme.