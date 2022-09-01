NIT-C celebrates foundation day

Dr. B. Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, delivering the foundation day lecture of National Institute of Technology Calicut in Kozhikode on Thursday. NIT-C Board of Governors Chairman Gajjala Yoganand, Director Prasad Krishna, Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi and Dean (Planning and Development) M.A. Naseer are seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) celebrated its foundation day on the campus on Thursday, marking the anniversary of its establishment as Regional Engineering College (REC) Calicut on September 1, 1961.

On the occasion, Prof. S. Unnikrishna Pillai, former principal of REC Calicut, and former directors of NIT-C Prof. S.S. Gokhale, Prof. G.R.C. Reddy, and Prof, Sivaji Chakravorti were honoured and presented with mementos.

Delivering the foundation day lecture, Prof. B. Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, pointed out that the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 would be achieved by strategising the process of identifying inadequacies, knowledge gaps, and gender inequalities and augmenting the teaching-learning process and mode of delivering contents with appropriate training programmes.

Gajjala Yoganand, Chairman, Board of Governors, NIT-C, presided over the function, while Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C, presented a report recounting the institute’s journey from its inception till date.

NIT-C Deputy Director Prof. P.S. Sathidevi and Dean (Planning and Development) Prof. M.A. Naseer also spoke.

Seventy-two faculty and staff members of the institute who completed 25 years of service at NIT-C were honoured. They were presented with the Institute Silver Award.

Prof. Prasad Krishna also presented Prof. Paul Joseph, former Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering, with the ‘Haritha Mithram’ Award in appreciation of his efforts to preserve and improve the greenery of the campus. He also presented proficiency awards to K.K. Nandaja and Sidarth Prabhu, wards of NIT-C employees, who had excelled in Plus Two exams.

Prof. Krishna released the institute newsletter Communique by handing over a copy to Prof. Pillai. Communique captures academic, co- curricular and extra-curricular activities of NIT-C. It is published by the recently created Centre for Public Relations, Information and Media Exchange.

The foundation day celebrations concluded with a cultural programme in the evening featuring the violin duo of Idappally Ajith Kumar and Krishnaa Ajith, and performances by NIT-C students. The cultural events were organised by the Centre for Cultural and Art Relations.