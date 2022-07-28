NIT-C breaks its record in campus placements

July 28, 2022 20:00 IST

1,138 students get offers from over 200 firms

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) has set an all-time record in campus placements this season with 1,138 graduate and postgraduate students getting offers from over 200 firms.

The placement drive conducted in virtual mode saw four students from the computer science and engineering branch receiving the highest offer at ₹67.6 lakh per annum (LPA) from Traceable AI, a press release said on Thursday.

Last year also, the NIT-C had put up a good show with 714 placements with an average salary of ₹11 LPA. However, this time, the average salary package was ₹ 12.1 LPA.

V. Sajith, Professor and Chairperson, Centre for Career Development, NIT-C, said that the overall percentage of placement for B.Tech. programmes was 96% with an average salary of ₹12.6 LPA, compared to 87% the previous year. Students of B.Tech. programme in computer science and engineering continued to be the most sought-after by firms, with 100% placement and an average salary of ₹20 LPA.

Students in electronics and communication engineering branch also remained a favourite choice for recruiters with 98% placement and an average salary of ₹15 LPA. Nearly 97% of the students in electrical and electronics engineering secured placement with an average salary of ₹12 LPA.

The placement for other B.Tech. branches were: mechanical 98% production 97%, chemical 87%, civil engineering 88%, engineering physics 100% and biotechnology 84%.

The postgraduate programmes also witnessed a remarkable improvement in placement when compared to the previous year. The placement for M.Tech. programmes was 82% with an average salary of ₹11 LPA. An M.Tech. computer science student was hired at ₹33 LPA. Moreover, this year MCA students also received 98% placement.

Compared to previous years, Prof. Sajith said, more software and analytics-related firms approached the institute for recruiting students. Anticipating the demand from IT and analytics firms, a training programme, spanning a period of two months, was offered to students with alumni support during the summer vacation, he said.